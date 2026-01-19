Nia DaCosta holds no ill will towards Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios after The Marvels flopped – and even protected a major spoiler on the Avengers: Doomsday set

Despite past reports suggesting friction on The Marvels set, director Nia DaCosta clearly holds no ill will towards either Marvel Studios or its president Kevin Feige.

"It's so funny because the way it was reported, it seemed very dramatic," DaCosta told Inverse, likely referring to a 2023 Variety report where eyebrows were raised over lengthy reshoots and the director working on another movie while in pre-production. "But actually I fucking love Kevin Feige and we all get along."

To that end, DaCosta has protected one of Marvel's biggest Avengers: Doomsday secrets – that Chris Evans would be returning as Steve Rogers – for "years." The Hedda helmer was even present on set for the filming of the moment that would eventually find its way into the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser.

In a rebuttal to the report, DaCosta explained to Jake's Takes back in 2023 that "for me personally, it was literally just that they moved the date of the film four different times. And so, instead of it being a two-year process, which I was deeply committed to, it became a three-and-a-half year process.”

Despite DaCosta's best efforts, The Marvels (bringing together Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel in a cosmic crossover) became the MCU's lowest-grossing movie at the box office, bringing in just over $200 million.

Since then, DaCosta has released both Hedda and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple to critical acclaim.

Next up for the MCU is Wonder Man, which prides itself on skewering superhero fatigue and sees Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as an actor who auditions for lead in a Wonder Man movie – before getting superpowers himself.

