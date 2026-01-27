Wonder Man showrunner says the Marvel show "could have been a tax write-off," but producers fought to save it

Wonder Man survived unlikely odds to make it all the way to release

The MCU's new streaming series Wonder Man is a hit among critics, but there was a chance that it was almost canceled as a "tax write" off while early in production. Wonder Man director Destin Daniel Cretton opened up about the show's unlikely path to success while navigating 2023's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that temporarily shut down the US film industry.

"We were halfway through ours," Cretton says at a live event (via Laughing Place), explaining the timing of the strikes. "You know, it could have been a tax write-off for Disney, but I know for a fact that the people who were producing this show, like Brian and all of our amazing team there, were fighting their asses off to make sure that we came back and finished this weird, melancholy show. That, you know, was a big, big swing for them."

