Wonder Man showrunner says the Marvel show "could have been a tax write-off," but producers fought to save it

The MCU's new streaming series Wonder Man is a hit among critics, but there was a chance that it was almost canceled as a "tax write" off while early in production. Wonder Man director Destin Daniel Cretton opened up about the show's unlikely path to success while navigating 2023's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that temporarily shut down the US film industry.

"We were halfway through ours," Cretton says at a live event (via Laughing Place), explaining the timing of the strikes. "You know, it could have been a tax write-off for Disney, but I know for a fact that the people who were producing this show, like Brian and all of our amazing team there, were fighting their asses off to make sure that we came back and finished this weird, melancholy show. That, you know, was a big, big swing for them."

Wonder Man is indeed a fantastic show, anchored by the chemistry between Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul Mateen II) and Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley). A major part of its charm is that it's not the average Marvel show, focusing mostly on character drama rather than superheroics.

"Truthfully, if you are going in to watch this show expecting a superhero show that is typically like something you've seen before, I think you will not like the show, if that's all you want," Cretton previously told GamesRadar +. "But I also think you'll probably, if you watch it all the way through, surprisingly, fall in love with these characters and find that this show, even though it's not a typical superhero show, to me, uses the genre in a way that is so much more exciting and interesting than just watching two people fight."

