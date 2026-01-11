MCU star Tessa Thompson is keen to return to that universe, it just might not be in Avengers: Doomsday

For stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to neither confirm nor deny their involvement in an upcoming project is practically second nature. One who recently put theirs into action during an interview was Tessa Thompson, who was asked whether we can expect to see her character, Valkyrie, in Avengers: Doomsday.

Well, given that half of Hollywood is in the upcoming movie that will see Robert Downey Jr. return to the fold (only this time as Doctor Doom), it’d be hardly a surprise. Nevertheless, Thompson kept things simple about her potential involvement, while making sure not to rule out Valkyrie riding into battle somewhere else in the MCU.

“Oh, [I’m] not able to confirm anything,” she confirmed to The Playlist while talking about her Netflix drama His & Hers, which she stars in alongside Jon Bernthal, aka The Punisher. Whether she’d be up to reenter that world, though? “Yeah, definitely,” she assured. “And I think this is the coolest thing about hanging out inside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: all the incredible people that you get to play with, both the incredible craftspeople that create these worlds, all the amazing directors that they invite into these spaces, and all of the incredible talent. And also, I think there are so many tonal spaces you can go to inside of a Marvel movie.”

Valkyrie has appeared in four films and two television shows (albeit in animated form for the latter) belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and during that time, she’s faced off against god-killers and zombies, proving she can adapt to anything just like the star bringing her to life. “You can explore drama and comedy, and there’s so much to do,” she continued. “And I just love the character so much that I would always be interested. For sure.”

That’s not the only franchise she’s open to return to, either. Besides being the new ruler of Asgard, Tessa Thompson is also open to returning to the corner of Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) in the Creed movies, just as much as her co-star is. “We love those films so much,” Thompson confessed. “And I think there’s still more to say if audiences want to show up. I think we want to be there for them and with them.”

Either way, whether a hero puts on gloves or picks up a hammer, Thompson is open to supporting them. As for the rest of the MCU schedule, check out our guide for every other film and TV show that’s set to arrive here.