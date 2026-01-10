MCU star Kat Dennings denies she's in Avengers: Doomsday, but jokes Marvel has scanned her, so "they could put [her] in anything they want"

Kat Dennings’ name might not have appeared on the back of a chair during the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, but according to the MCU star, there’s still a chance she could make an appearance if technology has anything to do with it.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dennings was asked about the likelihood of her appearing in the upcoming film, which will see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes face a new threat with a familiar face -- Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom. “I mean, I’m not in it. And I’m telling you right now, I’m not in it. If I were in it, which I’m not, I couldn’t tell you, but I literally am not,” Dennings explained. “I’m sure they already filmed it. I was here, I’m not in it.”

At this point, Dennings has contributed a fair bit of screen time to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Playing the dry-witted assistant to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Darcy Lewis, Dennings has appeared in three Thor films, as well as WandaVision and a handful of What If…? episodes as an alternate version of the character.

All that being said, Dennings was quick to add that, thanks to AI, Marvel Studios and Disney will have her in one file. “But they did scan me, so to be honest, they could put me in anything they want at this point. Who knows? I’m in the system!”

While there’s every chance Darcy could appear in archive footage during the film, there might be too much going on across realities for Thor’s pal from his late ex’s past to turn up in the mix. We’ll have to just see for ourselves when Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

For every other Marvel movie and show set to pass our peepers, check out our full guide here.