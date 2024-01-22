Invincible star responds to whether he would return for a live-action adaptation

Invincible star Steven Yeun isn't sure he'd be up for playing Mark Grayson in a live-action adaptation – and he's got a pretty good reason, too.

Based on the comics by Robert Kirkman, who Yeun previously worked with on The Walking Dead, the hugely popular animated series follows 17-year-old Mark, as he's taught how to be a superhero by the most powerful one on the planet, Omni-Man, who just so happens to be his father, Nolan Grayson (J.K. Simmons). Before long, though, Mark realizes that juggling a personal life and saving the world is much harder than it looks...

Addressing the rumors that Prime Video is developing a feature-length take on the show, Screen Rant asked Yeun whether suiting up to play the titular teenager could be an option further down the line. "Well, I am 40," the actor replied candidly, to which Screen Rant suggested he could bring Grayson's dad instead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Yeah, we'll see. I love working with Robert," he continued. "That comic is so great, and it goes so long and so deep. So, I'm excited to see that play itself out. Right now, we’re having a lot of fun making this show. Live action – who knows?"

Plans for a live-action movie are far from set in stone, given the fact that it was first announced back in 2017, when Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg were attached to direct, and not much has been heard about it since. In October 2023, Kirkman assured fans that it was still in the development stage, with the creatives behind it actively looking to "give the movie a reason for existing".

Invincible is streaming now on Prime Video, though fans are currently waiting for the second half of season 2. For more, check out our list of the best Amazon Prime Video shows for some viewing inspiration.