Invincible season 2: Everything we know so far

Invincible season 2 is on the way, and with a third season in production. The series, created by Robert Kirkman, stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons as the Grayson family – an anything-but-ordinary superhero family. The first season ended with quite a bang, and there's much to speculate about what's coming next for the second season.

We've compiled everything we know so far about Invincible season 2 into one handy guide, so you don't have to scour the internet. Keep scrolling for potential release dates, casting news, and more.

In January, Prime Video released a two-minute clip featuring Mark Grayson aka Invincible and Allen the Alien sitting at the diner where Mark works. Allen, while attempting to eat a normal earthly burger, asks Mark what's taking so long with season 2. Mark explains all the work he's been doing, and eventually says that there will be more Invincible coming in late 2023. An exact date has not yet been released.

"We've been working on it for a while," Head writer Simon Racioppa told TechRadar in 2022. "We're working very hard on it. Basically, every day Robert [Kirkman, Invincible's co-creator] is working on it, I'm working on it. We're talking about it, and we are well in on the process. We've been working on it longer than I think people are aware, but it takes a while. It's a big show."

In September, Khary Payton said season 2 is done and the studio has moved onto to season 3 (H/T Digital Spy (opens in new tab)).

Invincible season 2 cast

As previously mentioned, Steven Yeun and Seth Rogen are set to return. Other returning season 1 cast members expected include J.K. Simmons (Omni-Man), Sandra Oh (Debbie Grayson), Zazie Beetz (Amber Bennett), Andrew Rannells (William Clockwell), Gillian Jacobs (Samantha Eve Wilkins AKA Atom Eve), Walton Goggins (Cecil Stedman), Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Splode), Malese Jow (Dupli-Kate), Ross Marquand (Rudy Conners), Khary Payton (Black Samson), Kevin Michael Richardson (the Mauler Twins), and Mahershala Ali (Titan).

Mark Hamill is expected to reprise his role as Art Rosebaum, with Grey DeLisle returning to voice Shrinking Rae, Monster Girl, and Olga.

Ross Marquand will stay on as Rudy, replacing Zachary Quinto's Robot.

Invincible season 2 plot

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The end of season 1 saw Omni-Mark destroy Mark's family and much of the city, leaving Mark and co. to reluctantly await the inevitable invasion of the Viltrumite alien race.

Creator Robert Kirkman points to the montage at end of the season 1 finale for clues: "With the montage, I really wanted to remind the audience of the many threads we had and wanted to reveal to them that anything and everything that happened in season one matters," Kirkman told AV Club (opens in new tab). "Even the small details will come into play in a big way in the future. I wanted to work in way more of those pops but it was becoming ridiculous.

"It also gives the sense that Nolan is off the table for now so Mark doesn't have a mentor anymore but all the problems are still there. Now we'll have to see a very different Invincible moving forward who has to figure things out on his own.

"It sets the stage for season two and beyond to be a different story, which is where you want to be with a show like this one. You want every season to have a different kind of flavor and feel and exploration of the main character."

Invincible season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.