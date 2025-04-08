Invincible's motion comic has been considered lost media for over a decade – but someone has now rediscovered the 2008 hidden gem on their iPod

The Invincible motion comic was released by MTV over 15 years ago

Mark Grayson in Invincible season 3
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Invincible may be flying now as a Prime Video animated series, but there have been multiple other attempts to get Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book off the ground.

Infamously, that includes a bizarre curio in superhero media: a 'motion comic' (remember those?) produced by MTV that charts the story of Invincible up to that point across six different volumes.

For years, it has been considered lost media – largely due to its availability only coming through archaic digital storefronts. Its license was also removed years ago on iTunes, meaning it's no longer available to buy and can only be watched on a select few devices that already had it downloaded.

Until now, that is. Thanks to geekstuffgt on Instagram (amid several other users on the hunt for the motion comic on TikTok), there are now snippets of the series available to watch. That even includes Omni-Man's climactic showdown against his son, which rounds out the series of six 20-minute episodes. See for yourself below.

A post shared by Geekstuff GT (@geekstuffgt)

A photo posted by on

Of course, Invincible is on a different, far flashier path now. Steven Yeun leads an all-star cast in the Amazon show alongside the likes of J.K. Simmons and Walton Goggins. Invincible season 4 is also now in the works, with voice acting now having been completed on the upcoming season.

As hinted at during the Invincible season 3 ending, the series will go beyond the comics and adapt an original Darkblood-centric storyline that Kirkman never found the time to pen during his time on the Image Comics run. Let's hope it matches the strange charm of an ambitious project that's finally seen the light of day again.

For more, check out our picks for the best shows on Amazon Prime and best movies on Amazon Prime.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

