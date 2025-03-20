Voice acting is "complete" on Invincible season 4, which is a major boost to its 2026 release plans

Robert Kirkman wants Invincible to return next year

Mark Grayson in Invincible season 3
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

A major update on Invincible season 4 has just landed – and it confirms that voice acting has now been wrapped up on the next instalment of the Prime Video superhero series.

In lieu of an episode dropping as usual on Thursdays, the official Invincible account on Twitter offered a post-finale recap of the major fourth season news so far. Some, like Thragg's casting, we already knew about. One line, though, simply says: "Voice acting is complete."

The last we heard in terms of how things were getting on in the booth was this past February. There, Omni-Man actor J.K. Simmons gave confirmation that he was at least partway through his recording sessions.

"Yeah, we actually have dipped our toes. Or at least I have into the next season," Simmons told Collider. "And I'm looking forward to... I don't know when in the next coming months, but [I'm] looking forward to getting back in the studio again."

So, we still expect Invincible season 4 in 2026. That update says as much as, too, does creator Robert Kirkman. He told Variety, "The goal is to continue the cadence that we’ve had with seasons two and three. The plan is that you will see season four in 2026."

As for that reference to Darkblood? The Invincible season 3 ending put serious focus on Clancy Brown's returning demon detective, and Kirkman has made overtures in regards to adapting a storyline he "never got round" to putting into Invincible's comic pages.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

