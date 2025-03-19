Invincible creator reveals fan-favorite villain is already cast ahead of season 4: "He's amazing"

Robert Kirkman has provided a vague tease for what's coming in Invincible season 4

Mark Grayson in Invincible season 3
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Now that Mark has defeated Conquest, we turn our attention to Invincible season 4 for whatever fresh hell is on the way. The likelihood is Thragg, another Viltrumite baddie, who's already been cast, according to Robert Kirkman.

On the back of the season 3 finale, he spoke to Variety about the show and what’s coming down the pipeline. The conversation turns to Conquest and Thragg, and the possibility of getting one since we've now already had the other.

Kirkman, who co-created Invincible with Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley and now oversees the animated show, remains coy. "I mean, it would certainly be weird if [Thragg] didn’t show up in the show," he said. "Here's what I'll say: He's been cast and he’s amazing."

He offers no more, leaving us to ponder the options. Thragg is a big role, since he's essentially the main villain of the whole story. The leader of the Viltrumites, he's a vicious, cunning, supremely powerful being and an existential threat to anything he deems unworthy.

In the comics, he's who Conquest answers to after failing to take down Mark, if you’d like a sense of the hierarchy. He’s bad news, and his presence would kick off a whole other phase for Invincible.

It stands to reason he'll be part of season 4, and probably quite early on, but we can only wait and see. The adaptation hasn't steered wrong yet, and we might get some small breathers before plunging into Thragg and all the ensuing twists he brings.

We might not be waiting long either, as Kirkman is hopeful the fourth season will arrive in 2026. Have a look at the upcoming superhero movies coming in the interim for other saviors who’ll be coming to our aid.

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

