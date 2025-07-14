New Peacemaker season 2 trailer, which you can only see at the theater, appears to address the jump from the DCEU to James Gunn's DCU: "There's another dimension"

With Superman now in cinemas, the next stop for DC is Peacemaker season 2, with John Cena returning as the titular superhero. It's also the only show to survive the transition from the old DCEU to James Gunn's new shared universe, and it seems that change will be addressed in the new episodes.

A new theater-exclusive trailer, shown before Superman screenings, offers more clues about what to expect in the upcoming season. "There's another dimension. That's exactly the same as ours. But it's better," we hear in the brief teaser, which ends with Peacemaker himself calling this new reality the "best dimension ever".

Could this be Gunn's way to bring together the continuity of the recently relaunched DC Studios with the events of season 1, which happened within the DCEU? Or is this something else?

In an earlier trailer, we saw Peacemaker passing through a doorway to another reality and confronting another version of himself, which pretty much confirmed the presence of the Multiverse in the story. We also know that Peacemaker season 2 will take place after the events of Superman, which in fact introduces the idea of different realities thanks to Lex Luthor's experiments.

New Peacemaker Season 2 trailer shown before Superman screenings"There's another dimension. That's exactly the same as ours. But it's better"Via:@ResonantJustice pic.twitter.com/WsImQ1oHMHJuly 13, 2025

We'll have to wait to see how Peacemaker fits into the new DCU, but it's clear by now that the connections with Superman will be key to the story.

As we saw in the first trailer, season 2 will see Cena's hero being interviewed for the Justice Gang by Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord, who debuted in a cameo in Superman. Other characters from the movie, including Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl and Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Guy Gardner, are also set to appear in the show.

Lastly, there's Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr., who will play a major part in season 2 as he seeks revenge against Peacemaker for killing his son back in The Suicide Squad.

Peacemaker is entering a brand-new chapter, but fans can expect some returning characters from season 1, too, including Freddie Stroma's Vigilante, Steve Agee as John Economos, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Danielle Brooks' Leota Adebayo.

Peacemaker season 2 will be released on August 21 on HBO Max in the US, and Sky in the UK. For more, check out our guide to all of the upcoming titles in DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and all other upcoming DC movies to put on your release radar.