James Gunn announces late 2025 release date for Peacemaker season 2 as it will "follow" the events of Superman

Despite filming already being well underway on Peacemaker season 2, James Gunn has confirmed it won’t hit screens for another year yet. Sharing an update on Threads, the DC Studios head was asked what year we’ll see the show.

"2025 after Superman," Gunn replied, meaning that we’re going to be more than halfway into next year before we see the show. This is because Superman, which is the first major movie kicking off the new DC Studios, has a release date of July 11, 2025.

This isn’t the first detail we’ve had on the return of John Cena’s antihero as Gunn previously teased where the story will begin. "It essentially picks up where season 1 left off with a couple minor differences," he wrote on Threads (H/T ComicBook.com), back in July. He was also then asked, "Will Peacemaker release before or after Superman?" to which he confirmed: "After. It follows the events of Superman."

Peacemaker season 1 ended with the team defeating the Butterflies as the Justice League turned up "a little late" in a twisted cameo-filled finale. There were also some big revelations as Emilia Harcourt survived, Leota Adebayo exposed her mother Amanda Waller’s corruption, and we found out Judomaster is still alive.

While plot details on season 2 are slim at the moment, some cast members have been confirmed. Danielle Brooks is back as Leota, Freddie Stroma returns as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland is back as Harcourt, and Steve Agee as John Economos. Some new stars are joining too, including Sol Rodríguez, Tim Meadows, David Denman, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

