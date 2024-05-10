Marvel star back to play Rick Flag, Sr for the DCU in an entirely unexpected way

Frank Grillo is making the jump from the MCU to James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU.

It was announced last year that Grillo would be voicing Rick Flag, Sr. in Creature Commandos, a World War II veteran and field commander of the Suicide Squadron. Gunn took to Instagram to announce that Grillo would be taking the character to live-action status and playing Rick Flag, Sr. in Peacemaker season 2.

"Pleased to announce the great @frankgrillo1 will be reprising the role of Rick Flag, Sr - the role he’ll first play in animated form in Creature Commandos - throughout Season 2 of #Peacemaker," Gunn wrote alongside a photo of him and Grillo. "Christopher Smith and Rick Sr have a little unfinished business to take care of…"

The series was renewed for a second season back in 2022, not long before Gunn announced that he and Safran would be plotting a new DC universe that would ultimately recast characters like Batman and Superman in favor of brand new storylines. John Cena, however, will be back as everyone's favorite violent mercenary.

Grillo played Brock Rumlow aka Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame. Horror fans know him as Sgt. Leo Barnes from The Purge franchise.

Peacemaker season 2 does not yet have a release date, though Creature Commandos is slated to come out this year and mark the official beginning of DC Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

