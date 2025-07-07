Jensen Ackles jokes that reuniting with former Supernatural co-stars on The Boys season 5 is like "inviting your friends over someone else’s house for dinner": "I was like, 'Listen, guys, don't make me look bad"

Jensen Ackles says it was a little weird, but ultimately amazing, to have his Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins on set of the fifth and final season of The Boys.

"It was weird. It was like inviting my friends over to somebody else’s house for dinner," Ackles told People. "I was like, ‘Listen, guys, don’t make me look bad. I got to stay here.’ They were amazing. I can’t wait to talk more about it because it was quite an experience. We see each other more often than you would think – honestly, at least once a month."

It was announced back in February that Padalecki and Collins would join The Boys season 5, alongside series regular Ackles who plays the all-American and impossibly yucky Soldier Boy. The trio spent 20 years and 15 seasons starring in The CW fantasy-drama series Supernatural, which followed Sam (Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Ackles), a pair of brothers who, with the help of a rugged angel named Castiel (Collins), hunt and battle a slew of paranormal beings.

Supernatural was created by none other than The Boys creator Eric Kripke, so the reunion makes total sense – and is honestly pretty genius. Kripke also previously confirmed that trio will appear in the same frame, which is sure to break the internet. We still don't know what characters Padalecki and Collins are playing, and we likely won't find out until closer to the season's release.

The Boys season 5 does not yet have a release date, but will likely hit Prime Video sometime in 2026. For more, check out our lists of the best Prime Video shows and the best Prime Video movies to stream right now.