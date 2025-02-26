The Boys season 5 sets a Supernatural reunion with Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins joining the cast

The boys of Supernatural have been reunited... for The Boys season 5.

The official Twitter account for The Boys shared a video of Jensen Ackles assembling Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins alongside the caption "Season 5 just got a bit more Supernatural." You can watch the video down below.

Supernatural premiered in 2005 on The WB (R.I.P.) and ran for 15 seasons (you read that right) before finally ending in 2020 on The CW. Padalecki and Ackles starred as Sam and Dean Winchester respectively. Collins played Castiel, an Angel who brought Dean back from Hell at one point and helped the Winchester brothers battle a variety of ghosts, demons, and other paranormal beings.

Oh, and, it was created by The Boys creator Eric Kripke. You can't make this stuff up.

Season 5 just got a bit more supernatural. pic.twitter.com/sbK2ww2EPCFebruary 26, 2025

Given that it's the fifth and final season of The Boys, it makes sense that the show would want to go big or go home. We anticipate many more exciting casting announcements as we get closer and closer to the season – which isn't out for another year or so.

After making an absolutely wild cameo in Gen V, Ackles is set to return as Soldier Boy in a main role for season 5. Collins' and Padalecki's characters have not yet been announced. It's probably going to be weird, though. Just a guess.

The Boys season 5 is set to hit Prime Video sometime in 2026. For more, check out our lists of the best Prime Video shows and the best Prime Video movies to stream right now.