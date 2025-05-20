The Boys cast tease an unpredictable and shocking final season: "There are some things that are coming in season 5 that you’re not going to have in your bingo card"

The Boys season 5 is just around the corner, and the cast has teased that the final season of the Prime Video show will be the most action-packed installment yet.

"There are some things that are coming in season 5 that you’re not going to have in your bingo card," said Black Noir actor Nathan Mitchell in an interview with Deadline, after cast members discussed their favourite moments of the series so far.

At the end of The Boys season 4, we saw The Seven in their most powerful position yet, with Homelander standing alongside the new president in the Oval Office, appointing supes to great positions of power all across the nation. As for the Boys, Hughie, Frenchie, Kimiko, and MM were captured, with Starlight narrowly escaping. As for Billy Butcher, the Englishman is seen driving away, still infected with the virus.

However, Butcher won’t be gone for long, as season 5 is expected to be set around his and Homelander’s final battle. In a lot of ways, The Boys season 4 served as a warm-up for the upcoming final season, which promises to be the "climactic" ending we have all been waiting for, according to Homelander actor Antony Starr.

"I look at the last two seasons … like an accordion," added Starr. "One piece of the accordion is going out, and then this is the compression going back in. There was a lot of setup in Season 4 for Season 5. Everything is gunning towards that climactic end. So it’s exciting at the moment because we’re filming all that."

Created by Eric Kripke and based on a comic book series of the same name, The Boys first launched on Prime Video in 2019, and quickly grew a large fan base down to its satirical themes, social commentary, and downright gory content. But as successful as it has been, Kripke has always known the show would end with its fifth season.

"When the announcement came out, Kripke said we get to end it on our terms, which I think is a really beautiful thing," said Colby Minifie, who plays Ashley in the show. "Knowing the end is in five, we were able to tell the middle really well."

The Boys season 5 is set to hit Prime Video sometime in 2026. For more, check out our lists of the best Prime Video shows and the best Prime Video movies to stream now.