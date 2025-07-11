The Boys' Antony Starr has a hilarious response to a fan turning up to watch Superman in a Homelander costume

Homelander actor Antony Starr had the perfect response when a fan was filmed watching Superman dressed as his The Boys character.

'The Boys Out of Context' Twitter account posted a video of a fan walking into an advanced screening of Superman wearing a Homelander costume, complete with cape and gloves (with a water bottle in hand, because even Homelander needs to stay hydrated).

Starr shared the clip on his Instagram story with the caption, "This really needs to be an example to all. More people should turn up in rival costuming. It's a stud response." You can see a screenshot of the story below.

Antony Starr reacts 😂 pic.twitter.com/4FrsaXqtV9July 10, 2025

Homelander will return to our screens for The Boys season 5, which is set to bring the hit Prime Video series to an end next year. "I look at the last two seasons … like an accordion," Starr recently teased. "One piece of the accordion is going out, and then this is the compression going back in. There was a lot of setup in season 4 for season 5. Everything is gunning towards that climactic end."

As for Superman, the first theatrical installment in the DCU Chapter One is out now. David Corenswet is the new Man of Steel in James Gunn's take on Metropolis, and he's joined by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The Boys season 5 is set to arrive on Prime Video in 2026. For more superhero fare, check out our Superman review or our spoiler-filled guide to the Superman ending explained.