The Boys fifth and final season wraps filming as Black Noir actor teases an "amazing conclusion": "I didn’t know we were going there!"

Black Noir actor Nathan Mitchell says we're in for quite the wild ride when it comes to The Boys fifth and final season.

"Ah, man. I am excited for the audience to see more new Noir in season 5," Mitchell told ScreenRant. "I think we learn more about him, and I think it's a fun ride. There are character arcs, journeys, and very gross moments in season 5 that you are not expecting."

After Black Noir is killed by Homelander at the end of season 3, he miraculously returns from the dead – though it's actually just an actor hired by Vought to keep up appearances. Mitchell also played Earving, the first iteration of Black Noir, though he never spoke or took off the mask. In season 4, Mitchell got to do both in what was quite a shock to fans.

Continued Mitchell: "Where we go with certain characters, you're going to be like, 'Oh, I knew we were going somewhere, but I didn't know we were going there!' I think it is going to be an amazing conclusion, and I can't wait to share this journey with the fans."

Filming has seemingly wrapped on The Boys season 5, after various cast members posted several photos and videos what appears to be a wrap party over the weekend. We don't know too much about the final season yet, but we do know that there will be a Supernatural reunion featuring Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins. We know Ackles will be back as Soldier Boy, but there's been no word yet on which chararacters Padalecki and Collins will play. The first episode of season 5 also seems to be focused on a character with a super power that I feel really weird about typing out.

The Boys season 5 does not yet have a release date.