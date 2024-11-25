The Boys season 5 episode one title reveal looks like a direct reference to a supe with a power I cannot describe here

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed the title of episode 1 of The Boys season 5 - and it looks like a direct reference to a certain X-rated supe that we all know and love.

The title of The Boys season 5 episode 1 is "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite," and if you're familiar with the comics - this is a reference to none other than Love Sausage. This line is used in The Boys issue no. 14 to describe the size of Love Sausage's...love sausage. Check out the image below.

The supe was born in Russia as Vasilii Vorishikin, a police officer by day and supe by night. The Boys no. 14 is titled The Glorious Five-Year Plan, which is the team of superheroes Love Sausage used to lead before taking on the rather yucky moniker we all know him for. In the Prime Video series, Love Sausage comes to the United States and is immediately admitted to the Sage Grove Center where he becomes a test subject for Vought International and is given a brand new stabilized version of Compound V - that gives him, uh, unconventional superhero powers and abilities.

After playing a big part in The Boys season 3 episode "Herogasm," Love Sausage appears only briefly in The Boys season 4. Nice to know we're starting the final season on a rather strong note.

The Boys season 5 does not yet have a release date, but is expected to premiere sometime in 2026. For more, check out our lists of the best Prime Video shows and the best Prime Video movies to stream right now.