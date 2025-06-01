Gen V season 2 confirms release date with an action-packed first trailer that addresses Chace Perdomo's death

Gen V Season 2 - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Amazon Prime Video has finally revealed the release date for Gen V season 2, along with an action-packed first trailer featuring many returning characters and lots of gore. Get ready to go back to Godolkin University – classes start on September 17, with weekly episodes dropping every Wednesday.

In the first-look footage, which you can see above, The Boys' spin-off show prepares for a bloody rebellion at the heart of Godolkin, with Jaz Sinclair's Marie Moreau leading the pack. "Whatever we do, we do it together", she says to her classmates.

Per Amazon's official synopsis, "As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss."

"But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus", the logline continues. "The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it."

Hamish Linklater joined the cast as Dean Cipher, who is set to play a big role this season. The main cast also includes Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan.

Fans have been waiting for Gen V season 2 for almost two years. The show's filming was delayed due to the tragic death of star Chance Perdomo last year, with the team choosing to continue with the show and rewrite the season without recasting Perdomo's character, Andre. The first trailer addresses this absence by showing Andre's father Polarity (played by Sean Patrick Thomas) enraged over his son's disappearance.

Gen V season 2 will release its first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video on September 17, with the rest of the episodes dropping every Wednesday. For more, check out our list for the new TV shows and new upcoming superhero movies in 2025 and beyond.