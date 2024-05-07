Gen V season 2 sets production return and confirms they won’t recast Chance Perdomo's role in The Boys spin-off

Gen V season 2 has a new update after production was delayed following the death of star Chance Perdomo. The actor, who played Andre Anderson in The Boys spin-off, died in a motorcycle accident in March.

Following his death, Gen V’s production was put on hold as the producers shared a tribute to the late actor, along with his co-stars. Now, a new update from the creators of the show confirms his character won’t be recast as filming sets a new start date.

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory," the statement released on social media reads. "We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season."

Perdomo’s character Andre was one of the leads in Gen V season 1, where he played one of the superpowered students at Godolkin University. The season finale of the spin-off left his character in a very precarious situation after they lost against Homelander in a battle on campus and were framed for the riot in the school. The final moments of the season saw him, alongside Marie, Jordan, and Emma all wake up in hospital beds in a sealed room.

