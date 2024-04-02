Gen V cast pays tribute to "superhero" co-star Chance Perdomo after his death

Tributes have poured in for Chance Perdomo, who died on Friday (March 29) in a motorcycle accident at the age of 27.

The actor was best known for playing Andre Anderson in The Boys spin-off Gen V and Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Perdomo's Gen V co-stars took to social media to pay their respects, including Lizze Broadway, who plays Emma.

"Our hearts are with Chance's loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss." she wrote on Twitter on behalf of the show's cast. "We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The Gen V Cast."

Broadway also posted her own, personal tribute on Instagram. "Chance possessed so many interpersonal gifts that I treasured deeply," she said . "He was a vital part of my growth as an individual, his gentle spirit lifting me up when I needed it most. To me, he was and always will be my superhero. I am in shock and grieving his loss deeply. Rest in peace, dear Chance. You will forever hold a special place in my heart. I love you."

Sean Patrick Thomas, who played Perdomo's on-screen father, Polarity, in Gen V, also took to Instagram. "Chance. Blinding intellect. Encyclopedic knowledge of hip hop. Raw talent. You were destined to make yourself unforgettable in this world, and in a brief time you achieved it. You ran your race with style my man. I’ll miss our long talks friend," he posted , alongside a photo of himself with the actor.

Prime Video also issued a statement mourning Perdomo: "We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, and incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

Gen V season 2 was meant to be kicking off with its first table reads this week, but production is now on hold indefinitely following Perdomo's death.