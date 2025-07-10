Deadpool and Wolverine director's classic '00s family movie starring Ben Stiller is getting a reboot

Another Night at the Museum movie is in the works – and this time it's a reimagining.

According to Deadline, the new film is said to be a fresh story set within the museum but with all-new characters. Original director (and Deadpool and Wolverine helmer) Shawn Levy is returning to produce. Levy's production company 21 Laps is developing the movie for Disney's 20th Century Studios.

The original movie, released back in 2006, starred Ben Stiller as a nightwatchman who works in New York City's Museum of Natural History. At night, the exhibits come to life, and Stiller's character finds himself dragged into all sorts of magical mayhem revolving around an ancient Egyptian tablet.

A sequel titled Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian was released in 2009, and a third film, Secret of the Tomb, released in 2014. Then, an animated movie titled Kahmunrah Rises Again released in 2022.

By the sounds of things, this will be a new take on the franchise rather than another sequel, but that remains to be seen.

Levy also has a Star Wars movie in the works starring Ryan Gosling, which will be the next movie after The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters next May. The film, titled Star Wars: Starfighter, is set to release in May 2027. Mia Goth will be playing the villain, though plot details are non-existent at the moment.

