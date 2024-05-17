Every Spider-Man ever teams up for the "final evolution" of the Spider-Verse saga

Everybody loves the Spider-Verse, at least judging by the popularity of the beloved Spider-Verse films, and the ongoing success of Marvel's Edge of Spider-Verse comics. But now, Marvel Comics is promising the "final evolution" of its Spider-Verse saga with the announcement of Spider-Society, a comic limited series that teams up every Spider-Man ever to take on an equally menacing force of Spidey villains from across the Multiverse.

The four-issue Spider-Society limited series is written by Alex Segura with art from Scott Godlewski. It picks up from the Edge of Spider-Verse titles, which have been introducing new Variants of Spidey from all across the Multiverse (and checking in with a few favorites) for several years. All those Spider-Man Variants and more will come together in Spider-Society to fight the Sinister Squadron, a force of Multiversal villains that takes its name from Spidey's classic enemies the Sinister Six.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Segura is no stranger to the Spider-Verse as the writer of several stories across multiple volumes of the Edge of Spider-Verse comic. As for Godlewski, he's recently been making his name as the artist of Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace, which catches up with newly christened mutant Kamala Khan in a comic co-written by Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala in the MCU.

"We've had such a blast building toward and teasing SPIDER-SOCIETY in the pages of Web of Spider-Man and Edge of Spider-Verse. I hope readers enjoy the amazing roster of Spider-Heroes we're bringing together to face off a new, but eerily familiar threat," Segura says. "Scott Godlewski's the perfect choice to bring our Spider-Verse adventure to life, and his take on the Spider-Heroes, from Spider-Man 2099 to Spider-Ramen, is spot-on. Readers can expect a wild multiversal ride full of surprises and fun character moments, evoking the Spider-Verse tales they love. August can't come fast enough!"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Spider-Society #1 goes on sale August 14 with a main cover by Pete Woods and a Spider-Gwen variant by Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau, both seen above.

Here's hoping Spider-Society includes some of the weirdest versions of Spider-Man from across the Multiverse.