The Daredevil reboot originally wasn't going to crossover with the Netflix series at all

Daredevil: Born Again was born again late last year, with the head writers and directors reportedly being fired from the Disney Plus series.

Now, stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have spoken about how the initial plans for the series originally featured no crossover at all with the original Netflix series.

"It originally wasn’t going to be at all, but now it’s a lot," D’Onofrio, who plays Kingpin for a third time in the MCU after appearances in Hawkeye and Echo, told TV Insider. Cox also echoed those thoughts, stating that there is a "lot" of crossover with Netflix’s Daredevil, which ran across three seasons from 2015 to 2018.

Cox, who credited the fans and the studio for the change, feels there is a "fine balance" to strike between the new and the old Daredevil – a challenge the Matt Murdock actor believes Born Again rises to.

"I think that they’ve done a beautiful job doing that. And hopefully, the old fans – the O.G.s – will love it and also, we’ll maybe pick up a few more fans on the way," Cox said.

Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, and Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson will all reprise their roles from the Netflix series. The Many Saints of Newark star Michael Gandolfini has also joined the cast, along with Margarita Levieva. Ayelet Zurer is back as Kingpin's wife Vanessa after originally being recast.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere in Disney Plus in March 2025, with the purported episode count being nine instead of the original 18.

A behind-closed-doors trailer also offered a sneak peek at what to expect from the new series, with the focus being on Charlie Cox’s return as the Man Without Fear.

