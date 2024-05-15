First trailer for Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again has been secretly shown, featuring glimpses of returning characters and the hero back in his iconic suit

The new trailer for Disney Plus’ Daredevil reboot has been secretly shown behind closed doors before its public release and offers a peek at the original show’s best characters including Matt Murdock back in his iconic suit.

According to IGN , the new trailer for the upcoming TV show, titled Daredevil: Born Again , opens with star Charlie Cox back in the infamous red Daredevil suit while his voice plays in the background, saying: "The entire system is against you... it's often David vs. Goliath." This is presumably referring to the biblical story where the smaller opponent faces a much stronger adversary and wins against all odds. Later there is a brief action sequence where an opponent asks Murdock, "What kind of a lawyer are you," to which he replies: "A really good one," and puts on his recognizable red glasses.

The clip also offers glimpses of other series favorites such as Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, all of whom are reprising their roles from the original 2015 Netflix series titled Daredevil which ran for three seasons. D’Onofrio plays a ruthless criminal responsible for the death of Murdock's father, whereas Woll and Henderson play Matt's friends and colleagues.

Marvel Studios also unveiled the show’s official logo, and release date too, confirming the show will hit Disney Plus in March 2025. In addition, TVLine has confirmed that the show has also reduced its episode count and will now consist of nine episodes, down from its originally announced 18.

Alongside Cox, D’Onofrio, Woll, and Henson returning, Jon Bernthal is back as the Punisher and Ayelet Zurer will return as Vanessa Fisk . As for the crew, Moon Knight and Loki season 2 helmers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will serve as lead directors on the show, with The Punisher co-writer Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney Plus in March 2025. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.