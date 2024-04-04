Punisher actor Jon Bernthal shares sweet behind-the-scenes Daredevil reunion picture – as the first official look at the Marvel show is 0.2 seconds of peak cinema

Punisher actor Jon Bernthal has confirmed his Daredevil return in the best way – with a sweet behind the scenes photo of a cast reunion.

In the picture, which you can see below, a bloodied Bernthal sits alongside Deborah Ann Woll, who plays Karen Page, and Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdock himself. The trio is all smiles, which is enough to warm the heart of any Daredevil fan.

The photo comes after Bernthal has been recently spotted on set, including in a video showing him and a suited up Daredevil together. This is finally confirmation of the Punisher's MCU return after rumors have long swirled that Bernthal would be back.

Plus, if that wasn't enough, an official look at Daredevil has been revealed at a Disney shareholder's meeting. It's barely a second long, but it shows Daredevil in costume, looking over his shoulder with a grin, with blood smeared around his mouth.

The series will also see the return of Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin. Kingpin was last seen in the Echo finale, and D'Onofrio has hinted at where he might be going next.

"I haven't seen a lot of the episodes of Echo," he commented. "So, in my mind, after everything goes down with Maya, he gets on a plane, and … by the end of that flight, he decides, 'If I want to be all powerful, this is what I'm going to do.' That's the most I can tell you."

Daredevil: Born Again doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.