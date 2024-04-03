New Daredevil set video appears to show Charlie Cox teaming up with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher

A new video from the set of the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again appears to show Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear teaming up with a familiar face from his Netflix days – Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher.

The clip, taken from Splash News (you can see the video in full on their Twitter page), sees Daredevil and Punisher walking through what sounds like a hail of bullets – all while keeping their ears closed.

Whispers that Jon Bernthal’s gun-toting vigilante Frank Castle would return to the MCU fold have been around for a while, and those murmurs intensified further as one fan spotted The Punisher actor close to the Daredevil set and caked in bloody makeup.

This iteration of The Punisher first appeared in Daredevil season 2 before getting two seasons of his own spin-off on Netflix, which is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Daredevil: Born Again, meanwhile, is currently filming – after undergoing a dramatic creative shake-up last year that saw its original directors and writers depart the project. What was once an 18-episode order may become something slightly shorter, according to one of Born Again's key players.

"The amount of episodes keeps fluctuating, so I don't really know the number that we're at right now," Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com . "But it seems like there are a few shows that could work with more episodes, then some that just need eight or 10 or six. Echo is like five."

