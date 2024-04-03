New Daredevil set video appears to show Charlie Cox teaming up with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher

By Bradley Russell
published

The Punisher is back in Daredevil: Born Again

John Bernthal The Punisher
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

A new video from the set of the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again appears to show Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear teaming up with a familiar face from his Netflix days – Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher.

The clip, taken from Splash News (you can see the video in full on their Twitter page), sees Daredevil and Punisher walking through what sounds like a hail of bullets – all while keeping their ears closed.

Whispers that Jon Bernthal’s gun-toting vigilante Frank Castle would return to the MCU fold have been around for a while, and those murmurs intensified further as one fan spotted The Punisher actor close to the Daredevil set and caked in bloody makeup.

This iteration of The Punisher first appeared in Daredevil season 2 before getting two seasons of his own spin-off on Netflix, which is now streaming on Disney Plus. 

Daredevil: Born Again, meanwhile, is currently filming – after undergoing a dramatic creative shake-up last year that saw its original directors and writers depart the project. What was once an 18-episode order may become something slightly shorter, according to one of Born Again's key players.

"The amount of episodes keeps fluctuating, so I don't really know the number that we're at right now," Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com. "But it seems like there are a few shows that could work with more episodes, then some that just need eight or 10 or six. Echo is like five."

For more on the MCU, check out the latest news on the upcoming Marvel movies coming your way. Still playing catch up from the Netflix days? Here’s how to watch the Defenders Saga in order.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.