Charlie Cox says Daredevil: Born Again season 2 includes a flashback to a 10-year-old scene from 2015: "Makes me feel pretty old"

Charlie Cox says Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is taking it all the way back to the original 2015 Netflix series.

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again season 1 below!

"Me and another character did a flashback scene. But we're flashing back to 2015 when we started the show. So I'm going back to a scene that I did shoot myself. Makes me feel pretty old," Cox told On the Red Carpet. You can watch the brief clip below.

Now, because Cox said "Me and another character," some fans believe he may be talking about Foggy - who was brutally murdered in just the first few minutes of Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 1. Showrunner Dario Scardapane and executive producer Sana Amanat did tell us that we would see Foggy again - and it only makes sense that we would do so in flashback.

"Daredevil: Born Again" star Charlie Cox teases season two following Krysten Ritter's announcement - YouTube Watch On

Though, the scene could very well be with Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones - who will officially be apart of Born Again season 2, thus making Jessica Jones an official part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Jon Bernthal's Punisher (and making a Defenders reunion all the more likely). The announcement came during Disney's Upfronts presentation.

