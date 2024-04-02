Daredevil set picture all but confirms Jon Bernthal will be returning as the Punisher in the MCU

Rumors have long been swirling that Jon Bernthal would be returning as the Punisher in the MCU. A new set picture from Daredevil: Born Again, though, suggests that the rumors are true.

As you can see below (H/T Collider), Bernthal was photographed by a fan, and the actor is smeared with fake blood. It looks like he's seen some action, with a bloody face, knuckles, and neck. We'd expect nothing less from Frank Castle.

Bernthal's return was reported way back in March 2023, but whether he'd truly be appearing has been a mystery – until now, at least. Of course, until we actually see him on screen in the show, there remains a tiny, tiny bit of doubt. But, this seems a pretty clear sign that we will be seeing the Punisher back in action after all.

"I think there's a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply," Bernthal said recently of his character. "I also know that it's absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I'm gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

Bernthal has also recently posted a cryptic picture to Instagram, which could be teasing his return as the Punisher.

Daredevil: Born Again doesn't yet have a release date.