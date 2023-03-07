Jon Bernthal to return as the Punisher for Daredevil: Born Again

Jon Bernthal is set to reprise his role as Frank Castle aka the Punisher for Daredevil: Born Again.

Disney Plus has ordered 18 episodes of the new series, which will be written by Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord. Charlie Cox will return as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil with Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin.

Bernthal portrayed the antihero in Netflix's Daredevil before going on to star in his own standalone Punisher series from 2017-2019.

Though Frank Castle is back, The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) reports that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who played supporting characters Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, will not return for the new series.

Born Again was first announced over the summer at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel boss Kevin Feige. The new show is not a continuation of the Netflix series, but an introduction of the hero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Daredevil, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Defenders – while still counting as Marvel shows that are available to stream on Disney Plus – are not part of official Marvel canon and exist outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Daredevil, who recently appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Kingpin, who appeared in Hawkeye, are also set to reprise their roles in Hawkeye spin-off Echo.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to hit Disney Plus in 2024, as part of Marvel Phase 5. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows headed your way in 2023 and beyond.