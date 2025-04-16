Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is packed with "crazy sequences" and "wild scenes" involving Fisk, says Vincent D'Onofrio

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 has come to a close with an explosive and bloody finale. But this is not the end of The Man Without Fear’s journey, as Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is already on the way, and according to star Vincent D'Onofrio, the second installment is just as action-packed as the first.

"Thanks for watching Daredevil Born Again. I hope you enjoyed it," said D'Onofrio, who plays gangster-turned-politician Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin, via Twitter. "Wish I could tell you all about some of the wild scenes we are shooting for Season 2… but you know how it is." The star also shared a behind-the-scenes look at Kingpin on the set of season 2, donning his original white suit from the original Daredevil series. Check out the post below.

Although D'Onofrio is keeping tight-lipped on season 2, which is already in production, Daredevil: Born Again executive producer Sana Amanat has given a positive update on how filming is going so far. "It's been great. We've been shooting a lot of crazy sequences. The crew is crushing it, and the action is nonstop," said Amanat to Marvel.com.

As for Fisk, the producer added, "I'm very excited about the material we've been getting. I've been fangirling all week. We shot a really big sequence with Wilson Fisk this week, and I felt like a kid in a candy shop." Could that "big sequence" be the same "wild" scene that D'Onofrio was alluding to in his cryptic tweet?

Season 1 came to a fiery end with episode 9 , which saw Daredevil come to terms with just how powerful Fisk has become as the gangster reverts to his old ways and his wife Vanessa's evil streak is revealed. We won't spoil anything else for you here, but you can read more about the finale in our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 ending explained guide.

As for season 2, we can expect the bulk of the main cast to return, including Charlie Cox's Daredevil, D’Onofrio, and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page. The next season does not yet have an official synopsis, but judging by that sneaky Daredevil: Born Again season 1 post credits scene, it looks like Castle AKA Punisher will have some part to play in the second installment.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 does not yet have a release date. Season 1 is available to watch in full on Disney Plus. For more, check out our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review, or see our guide on how to watch Marvel Movies in order.