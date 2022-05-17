Marvel releases first look at Echo as filming on Hawkeye spin-off gets underway

Marvel series Echo has begun production with Disney Plus sharing a first look at the new show. The image sees Alaqua Cox return as Maya Lopez following her introduction in Hawkeye. The show is now filming in Atlanta ahead of its debut on the streaming platform in 2023.

Not much is known about the new series yet but the first look shows Lopez in action as she hides in a warehouse. Marvel has also revealed that the new series will be an origin story as Lopez becomes Echo.

A new synopsis teases: "The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward."

Alongside Cox, other confirmed cast members in the new series include Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, and Cody Lightning. Completing the cast are Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon. The new series is directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie.

We first met Lopez in the Marvel show Hawkeye, where she played a deaf gang leader on a relentless path for vengeance. She was trying to track down Ronin aka Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) to pay for killing those close to her.

There has been some speculation that the series could feature Daredevil (Charlie Cox) after his introduction into the MCU back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. A suspected leak suggested he may encounter Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) in the new show. However, Marvel has yet to confirm this.

