New Marvel leak suggests Daredevil and Kingpin may cross paths in Echo

With Daredevil and Kingpin now both in the MCU, we've all been waiting for their paths to cross once more – and it looks like they finally might in Echo, an upcoming small-screen Marvel project.

An Echo costume designer's online resume (opens in new tab) lists not only the projects she's working on, but also the actors, and it says that she worked with both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio on the future Disney Plus series.

After appearing in Netflix's Daredevil TV show, both characters recently made their debut in the MCU – Cox's Matt Murdock (AKA Daredevil) had a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home , while D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk (AKA Kingpin) showed up in Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

Echo will center around Maya, who was played by Alaqua Cox in Hawkeye. She's Kingpin's niece, and the pair faced off in a showdown at the end of the series that saw her shoot her uncle. In the comics, Echo is a deaf woman who uses sound to perfectly copy other peoples' movements.

D'Onofrio has previously voiced a desire to continue playing the character , saying "It's very clear to [Marvel] that I want to keep playing this part. I'm just beginning to have fun with it and I still think that there's so much more to do with this character so I'm just hoping that I do get a call. That would be really nice."