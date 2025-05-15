Marvel enters the YouTube reacts game with Daredevil and Kingpin actors giving their thoughts on the Ironheart trailer: "That's gonna be great"

YouTube reaction videos aren't just for Gen Zers shouting and nodding their way through the latest pop culture trailers.

No, it's time for Daredevil actor Charlie Cox and Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio to enter the reacts business – and sharing their thoughts on the new Ironheart trailer from the set of Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

As posted on Marvel's YouTube channel, Cox is joined by a besuited D'Onofrio to watch the first footage from Ironheart, which features Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams reprising her role as the MIT tech-whizz from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"I'm actually super excited," Cox begins. From there, the pair give their initial thoughts on the trailer – but not before dropping an (accidental?) news tidbit: Angela Barnes, who directed three episodes of Ironheart, will be behind the camera for part of Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

Cox, especially, seems enthusiastic about Ironheart, stating, "This is gonna be great." D'Onofrio also has praise for Thorne, saying, "She's good." You can watch the full video below.

Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio watch the trailer for Marvel Television's all-new series #Ironheart! - YouTube Watch On

Ironheart first debuted in the pages of Invincible Iron Man back in 2016. Back then, she was mentored by a certain Tony Stark though, in the MCU, her trajectory towards becoming a hero leads her towards some more nefarious figures – including Anthony Ramos' The Hood.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2, meanwhile, is now filming in New York.

Ironheart, also starring Lyric Ross, and Alden Ehrenreich, hits Disney Plus on June 24. It's set to be the last project in Marvel Phase 5, with Fantastic Four kicking off Marvel Phase 6 – and the tail-end of the Multiverse Saga – in July. Two Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, are set to follow in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

For more on the MCU, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.