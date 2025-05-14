Riri Williams wants to become an MCU icon in first trailer for Marvel's Ironheart

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Ironheart is here, and it showcases the next steps of Dominique Thorne's tech-powered Riri Williams after her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In the clip, which you can watch above, Riri sets out on her journey to become an MCU icon, building herself an all new Iron suit. But, Anthony Ramsos' The Hood might get in the way, since he seems to be a pretty shady figure, and Riri's loved ones start warning her she could be in danger.

First debuting in Marvel's comics in 2016's Invincible Iron Man, Riri was mentored by Tony Stark and even created new armor and, with it, a new title: Ironheart.

The live-action adaptation of the character in Wakanda Forever kept her MIT origins and saw Riri create a vibranium detector and, later, join forces with Shuri.

The MCU Ironheart has also been given the seal of approval by Iron Man/Doctor Doom actor Robert Downey Jr.

"Robert Downey Jr. and I spoke just after we wrapped, and he shared some very lovely words about my journey," Thorne told Empire. "He told me how excited he was and that he's rooting for it, too. I literally got two thumbs up. It's really reassuring to know you're not embarrassing Iron Man."

Ironheart is set to stream on Disney Plus from June 24 in a triple season premiere (June 25 in the UK). Beyond that, Fantastic Four hits cinemas in July.

For more, check out the upcoming Marvel movies and Marvel Phase 6 projects heading your way very soon. Then dive into the story so far with the Marvel timeline.