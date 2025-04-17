Vincent D'Onofrio provides a spoilery first look at Dardevil: Born Again season 2 that teases the return of a location from the Netflix series, as the showrunner confirms the release window

Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have given us our first official look at season 2, via a behind-the-scenes video posted by the Daredevil Twitter account, which you can watch below.

"What's up, Daredevil fans? Thank you so much for watching the first season of Born Again," Cox says to the camera. "You've been with us through the death of Foggy, the trial of the White Tiger, Muse, Bullseye, and, of course, the corrupt rule of Wilson Fisk."

This is just the beginning. #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/mv4vDOeMrbApril 16, 2025

"That's just the beginning," D'Onofrio continues. "We have a lot more to come in the second season from Hell's Kitchen." The camera then turns to show a sign for Fogwell's Gym, with a few rows of chairs in front of it and a poster for the Creel vs Murdock fight on the wall.

In the Netflix show, Fogwell's Gym is where Matt trains – and where his father, the boxer Battlin' Jack Murdock, fought Carl Creel when Matt was a kid, which we saw in flashbacks in season 1.

"Vincent, what are you doing?" Cox asks, jokingly. "That's a spoiler." He adds, "In all seriousness, guys, thank you so much for your love and support as we return to the world of Daredevil. And if you'll excuse us, we have to get back, because season 2 isn't going to film itself."

What's more, we now have a much better idea of when we can expect the Man Without Fear to return to our screens, as showrunner Dario Scardapane confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will be released in March 2026 in an Instagram post celebrating the end of season 1.

"It’s all led up to this… Such a mix of emotions as we close out S1," he wrote. "So grateful for the cast, crew and studio for their confidence and indulgence. Biggest of thanks to Sana, Brad, Kevin, Lou, Aaron, Justin, Charlie, Vincent, Deb, Jon and the whole mad circus. And yeah, Season 2 March 2026."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again season 1 are streaming now on Disney Plus. Next up for the MCU is Thunderbolts*, which arrives in UK cinemas on May 1 and US theaters on May 2. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.