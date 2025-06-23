Kingpin star Vincent D'Onofrio weighs in on the Daredevil: Born Again creative overhaul: "Hallelujah"

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio has weighed in on the Disney Plus show's creative overhaul – and it's a pretty succinct summary of his feelings.

"Hallelujah," the actor, who played Kingpin in the original Netflix show and its subsequent MCU reboot, wrote on Twitter in response to an interview with one of the show's editors, Stephanie Filo.

"The original take on it was to lean away from the Netflix Daredevil show," Filo told Awards Radar. "They actually told us not to watch the Netflix show, because they didn’t want to affect how we were editing it. Once we restructured everything and figured out we would do a different take on it, we dove back into the Netflix side of things. We were able to use temp music from that Netflix series, and get back to that darker vibe."

In 2023, while production on Daredevil: Born Again season 1 was on hold during the Hollywood strikes, Marvel Studios decided to creatively overhaul the show. Dario Scardapane replaced Matt Corman and Chris Ord as showrunner in October of that year, while Loki season 2's Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead were hired for directing duties.

In its former iteration, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock reportedly didn't suit up as Daredevil until episode 4, and the show was said to be more of a legal procedural drama in tone. The reboot brought things back in line with the Netflix series, which ran from 2015 to 2018 on the streamer.

The first season of Born Again was released earlier this year and season 2 is currently filming. The next installment will bring another Netflix character into the MCU, too: Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 arrives on Disney Plus in March 2026 as part of Marvel Phase 6. In the meantime, get up to speed with our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.