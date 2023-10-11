Marvel reportedly lets go of Daredevil TV show writers and directors as part of complete overhaul

Daredevil: Born Again is getting a complete overhaul, according to a major new report. The Marvel series has reportedly let go of its writers and directors as it looks to reangle the show.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, a production break in mid-June for the WGA strike saw Marvel executives, including Kevin Feige, review footage and decide "the show wasn't working". At the time, fewer than half of the show's 18-episode run had been shot, and was angled as a legal procedural.

Problems arose from the fact it had a wildly different tone to the original Netflix show, which was known for its grit and violence, and only saw Charlie Cox's crimefighter show up in costume in episode 4.

As a result, Marvel reportedly let go of head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman and the directors of the remaining season to focus on a "creative reboot" of the show. Now, the studio is working on getting new writers and directors on the project.

Daredevil: Born Again was supposed to act as a reboot to Matt Murdock's story after his run on the Netflix series Daredevil. The blind superhero was brought across to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home, before having a more substantial role in She-Hulk.

The Disney Plus show was supposed to act as a major reintroduction to the character, and even planned to star some of the original Netflix cast too, including Vincent D'Onofrio and Jon Bernthal as Kingpin and Punisher. Filming kicked off in March 2023, before it was halted by the strikes.

It's future is now slightly unclear, but it was planned for two seasons and to act as part of Marvel Phase 5. We'll have to wait and see if anything is altered after the show's creative overhaul.

