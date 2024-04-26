Two years on, a Moon Knight Easter egg that’s on screen for "literally" a second has been discovered – and it’s a tribute to both Marvel and Oscar Isaac

Half the fun in rewatching Marvel shows is discovering new and hidden details you didn’t catch the first time round. Case in point: two years after Moon Knight, an almost impossible-to-decipher Easter egg has been revealed – and it’s a tribute to both Marvel and Oscar Isaac.

The last reveal of Jake Lockley – the third, more violent personality inhabited by Oscar Isaac’s multi-faceted mercenary Marc Spector – sees Moon Knight finally dispose of Arthur Darrow (Ethan Hawke) and Ammit.

Away from the bloodshed, there’s an extra detail to keep an eye on. If you look closely at Lockley’s upturned collar, you’ll see a pattern of symbols. As revealed by CinemaBlend, this actually contains a multitude of references to certain dates.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As Moon Knight costume designer Meghan Kasperlik explains, "On the collar, like on the reverse of the collar… Oscar's Guatemalan. I took the Mayans, and I found basically the symbols – almost like Zodiac symbols – of Oscar's birthday, his brother's birthday, the first issue of Moon Knight, the first time we see Jake Lockley, the first time we see Mr. Knight, and Moon Knight in this."

Kasperlik added, "I took all of those months of those zodiac symbols, and I incorporated it into a pattern, and then 3D printed that on the back of the collar. You only see it for, literally, a second. But Oscar knew it was there."

For now, Moon Knight is one-and-done in the MCU – though Oscar Isaac knows where he wants the character to appear next.

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with [supernatural superhero team] Midnight Suns. There's such interesting characters in there, and now that we've set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be," Isaac said at Middle East Film and Comic Con (via The Direct). "So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there's some room to explore that possibility."

For more on all things Marvel, check out the upcoming Marvel movies and shows coming your way very soon.