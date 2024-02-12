Oscar Isaac knows what Marvel project he wants Moon Knight to appear in next

Oscar Isaac has ideas about his next Marvel appearance as Moon Knight – and it would involve being part of a team.

The actor played Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley in the Moon Knight Disney Plus show, which aired in 2022. He hasn't been seen in the MCU since that series, however, and there's been no confirmation of future appearances. Isaac, though, knows what he wants to see next.

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Suns. There's such interesting characters in there, and now that we've set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be," Isaac said at Middle East Film and Comic Con (via The Direct). "So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there's some room to explore that possibility."

Midnight Suns is Marvel's team of supernatural superheroes, featuring the likes of Doctor Strange, Morbius, and Johnny Blaze (AKA Ghost Rider) along with Moon Knight/Mr. Knight. There have been no confirmed plans for the team to appear in the MCU, but it would make a lot of sense for Moon Knight to show up in an adaptation, should one happen.

Next up for Marvel is Deadpool 3, which, thanks to delays, is the MCU's only 2024 movie. The threequel recently dropped its first trailer at the Super Bowl, and it features Easter eggs galore, meta fourth wall breaking, and even a glimpse of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

