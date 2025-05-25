Moon Knight producer gives update on hero's return to the MCU: "I think the ball's really in their court"

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting back on track thanks to the impressive outing from the Thunderbolts* (aka the New Avengers), but some heroes still feel like they've been off the radar for a while, and fans are keen for them to make a comeback, regardless of their time out of action. One particular vigilante who was met with a divisive reception upon his arrival was Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight, whose return to the MCU has been teased and played around with ever since he drove off into an ambiguous ending in 2022. Now, the latest update about Marc Spector, Jake Lockley, and Steven Grant's return has been discussed by the show's executive producer, Jeremy Slater, and it still sounds like Moon Knight's comeback is clouded in uncertainty.

"Talk to Kevin Feige. Talk to Oscar Isaac. I think the ball’s really in their court. It’s as much or as little Moon Knight as Oscar wants to do," Slater told ComicBookMovie.com. "Kevin’s the guy with the master plan, and I think when he comes up with a way to really incorporate Moon Knight into there," Slater added. "It’s my hope that we’re gonna see him again, but I’m as curious as the rest of you guys."

What can be confirmed is that Moon Knight's return in another MCU show of his own is off the cards, as revealed by producer Brad Winderbaum back in February. Even so, he still hinted that the Fist of Khonshu could appear in an MCU somewhere else. Where that could be is anyone's guess, but there are some interesting and compelling possibilities.

The dream drop-in would be for Moon Knight to cast his shadow in Avengers: Doomsday, which Kevin Feige has confirmed has yet to complete its full cast list announcement after the names that have been confirmed so far. That being said, it's also worth noting that, in the comics, Moon Knight is more of a street-level hero, which would make him the perfect recruit in Daredevil's (Charlie Cox) war against Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) for future seasons of Daredevil: Born Again. It'd also make for a hilarious encounter between Moon Knight and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, who is now confirmed to appear in season 2 and could be sticking around after that, as well.

For now, we can just hope that Moon Knight rises again somewhere down the line, but for every other upcoming MCU movie and TV show, check out our list here.