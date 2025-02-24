Marvel TV executive confirms Moon Knight season 2 is not happening, but the hero will show up in the MCU again

Bad news Marvel fans, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that Moon Knight season 2 is not going to happen. But that doesn't mean it's the end for the character, as the hero has a "future" in the MCU.

"So, I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future," said Winderbaum to ComicBook. "And moving forward our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a Moon Knight season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

The 2022 series introduced us to Oscar Issac's Marc Spector, a.k.a. Moon Knight, a.k.a. Steven Grant, and proved to be a hit with fans, scoring an impressive 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Since then fans have been wondering when and if we will next see the white-cloaked character again.

Marvel is known for keeping their cards pretty close to their chest in terms of cameos, so we may not know exactly when Moon Knight will next appear until he is on screen right in front of us. However, in Marvel comics, the hero with multiple personalities teams up with many heroes such as Spider-Man, The Defenders, and The Fantastic Four.

So, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to think Isaac’s Moon Knight could even show up in the next Avengers movie. As we already know The Fantastic Four and Doctor Strange are expected to show up in Avengers: Doomsday, Moon Knight could certainly be in the running too.

