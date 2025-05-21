Krysten Ritter shares photo of her "superhero training" with Charlie Cox ahead of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 return

Ahead of her return as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, Krysten Ritter has shared a behind the scenes glimpse at her training with co-star Charlie Cox.

Ritter shared the photo to her Instagram story, captioned "superhero training with Charlie" and fitness trainer Naqam Washington. Check it out below.

No details are out there just yet about Ritter's return as Jessica Jones, but this won't be the first time she's crossed over with Cox's Daredevil. The duo starred together in Netflix's Defenders show, along with Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones's Danny Rand.

"It's so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU," Ritter said when her comeback was announced. "I'm so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"

Ritter has previously shared another tease of her return, too, with a picture of her character's iconic leather jacket.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is in production now, but there's no release date just yet. We do know, though, that it will feature a flashback.

"Me and another character did a flashback scene," Cox has revealed. "But we're flashing back to 2015 when we started the show. So I'm going back to a scene that I did shoot myself. Makes me feel pretty old."

