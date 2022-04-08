Jake Lockley - Moon Knight's third personality in Marvel comics explained

Two episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney Plus, and with each episode, viewers have also been introduced to the superhero's interior personalities; first Steven Grant, and then Marc Spector. But there's a third key personality dwelling in the body of Moon Knight in Marvel comics who hasn't shown himself yet in the streaming series - Jake Lockley.

In comic books, Jake Lockley plays a specific role in how Moon Knight operates. And though he hasn't surfaced yet in live-action, there are some subtle clues to suggest he could be lurking below the surface while Steven Grant and Marc Spector have grappled for control.

Who is Jake Lockley in comic books? How does Moon Knight's third personality relate to Steven Grant and Marc Spector? And how might the possible arrival of Jake Lockley impact the Moon Knight streaming series?

You've got questions, we've got the answers.

Who is Jake Lockley?

Originally, Moon Knight's opposing personalities were depicted as disguises taken up by Marc Spector to further his personal goals as a crimefighter (you can read all about how Marc Spector became the avatar of Khonshu and what that means here).

While the core identity of mercenary Marc Spector remained Moon Knight's traditional secret identity, he adopted the guise of posh millionaire Steven Grant to hobnob with the white-collar criminals at the top of society's ladder (a marked difference from Grant's somewhat timid portrayal in the MCU).

And on the other side of the coin, Spector took on the identity of Jake Lockley, a rough-and-tumble cab driver with his finger on the pulse of the deepest reaches of the seedy underworld and a wealth of criminal connections (not unlike Batman's alter ego Matches Malone).

While undercover as Jake Lockley, Moon Knight developed a network of informants and spies that allowed him to stay one step ahead of his enemies and criminal targets. But at the same time, the addition of Lockley to Spector's arsenal of disguises marked the start of his deeper struggles with his identity.

Stretched thin maintaining the ongoing lives of Moon Knight, Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and of course his core identity cause Marc Spector to start psychologically fraying at the edges, with Khonshu's mystical influence complicating things even further.

Though Moon Knight's many personalities were initially shown as disguises and alter egos rather than full-on dissociative identities, he eventually broke down with his dormant Dissociative Identity Disorder fully fracturing his mind into separate personalities with their own interior lives, memories, and awareness.

Moon Knight still uses the various skillsets of his different alters as part of his mission, much like he's also developed different incarnations of his superhero identity such as the 'Mr. Knight' persona - but their relationships with one another are consistently evolving, sometimes contentiously.

Jake Lockley in the MCU

So far, we've seen the MCU versions of Steven Grant and his superhero side in Mr. Knight, as well as Marc Spector and his core Moon Knight superhero identity. But there are hints that another persona is hiding in there somewhere too, and that depending on how faithful Marvel Studios is to the comic books, there may be good reason to consider that the Jake Lockley side of Moon Knight may be locked away deep in his psyche.

Just as Marc Spector and Steven Grant have vied for control of their body with Grant seemingly having to fully surrender himself to the Marc Spector guise to fully become Moon Knight, there are indications that another identity has his own rules for piloting their shared body.

While we haven't specifically met this identity just yet, the first episode of Moon Knight has a moment that hints at how he fits into the larger picture of the hero's MCU incarnation - specifically the scene where Steven Grant periodically blacks out and wakes up having fully escaped from the clutches of Arthur Harrow and his cultists leaving a bloody trail in his wake, fully unaware of how he got out of his predicaments.

Those moments could be a burst of Marc Spector's mercenary side creeping out, but considering it breaks the established rules of their change - and Spector couldn't singlehandedly take control without Grant surrendering it willingly even in other life-threatening situations - that could indicate that the part which happened off-camera was the unseen arrival of a third persona, perhaps Lockley.

Right now, Moon Knight's Steven Grant persona seems to be his safe disguise, away from the danger of Marc Spector's heroic mercenary life. Could a third persona/Jake Lockley be the embodiment of the MCU Moon Knight's dark side, a more violent and unpredictable version of the hero waiting in the wings of his psyche?

We'll likely find out as Moon Knight continues, with new episodes streaming every Wednesday on Disney Plus.

