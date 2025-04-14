New Marvel concept art might be the closest we'll ever get to seeing new Mahershala Ali's Blade in the MCU

It might take a while until we get to finally see Mahershala Ali as Blade in the MCU, but a new concept art just offered a unique version on the character.

Marvel artist Justin Kim, who has worked as character designer on Disney Plus' animated show What If...?, just shared some of his designs for season 3 on Instagram. Among his work, which includes a Cowboy Loki and a Punisher-inspired Riri Williams, we can also find a fascinating hybrid between Blade and Moon Knight – the body is Mahershala Ali's, while the suit is inspired by Oscar Isaac's superhero.

"For my final What if...? post, I had the privilege of designing Blade as Moon Knight," Kim wrote in the Instagram post. "My goal was to utilize the wrappings of Moon Knight to create sharp shapes and make it seem like he could pull a blade from anywhere on his body. I also figured both characters alluded to being a sort of ninja, so I pushed that archetype."

This Moon Knight-inspired Blade is set to return this fall in the upcoming new series Marvel Zombies, and that's probably the closest we'll ever get to seeing Mahershala Ali as Blade. Last year Marvel struck the upcoming Blade reboot from its release schedule, so the film's future is uncertain.

There is still hope though! Marvel boss Kevin Feige promised last year that Blade will make it to the MCU... one day. "We are committed to Blade. We love the character, we love Mahershala's take on him. And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project, or are still figuring out how it fits into our schedule, we let the audience know. You're all up to date on what's happening," he explained in an interview last year.

Mahershala Ali's Blade made his first appearance in the MCU in Eternals' post-credit scene in 2021, a major tease for fans that has not paid off yet. Last summer, we saw original Blade star Wesley Snipes reprising the character in Deadpool & Wolverine, getting fans incredibly excited with an unexpected dose of 90s' nostalgia. It also raised the bar for Ali's upcoming debut. As if the new Blade movie needed more issues.

After suffering heavy delays due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, losing directors Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange, going through multiple script changes and now with no release date in sight, the Blade reboot is still in bad shape. Until it gathers new strength, we can enjoy the character in the upcoming Marvel Zombies.

Marvel Zombies is set to be released on October 3. For more, check out our list of upcoming Marvel movies and shows, or brush up on your MCU knowledge with our guide on how to watch Marvel movies in order.