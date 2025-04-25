Marvel's Blade movie gets another extremely disappointing update: "Maybe it'll come around again but I doubt it"

The MCU Blade movie has received another very disappointing update, this time from a creative set to work on the film.

"I guess we are so far from it even being a possibility now but. Yeah I was signed on to write music for the new BLADE movie before it fell thru," wrote Flying Lotus, a producer, filmmaker, DJ, and rapper, on Twitter. "Maybe it'll come around again but I doubt it. Would have been fun tho."

This is far from the first roadblock the movie, which is set to star Mahershala Ali, seems to have hit.

Just recently, Delroy Lindo, who was going to appear in the reboot but is no longer involved, gave a disheartening report on his time with the project. "When Marvel came to me, they seemed to be really interested in my input," he said. "And in the various conversations I had with producers, the writer, the director at the time, it was all leading into being very inclusive. It was really exciting conceptually, but it was also exciting in terms of the character that was going to form. And then, for whatever reason, it just went off the rails."

But, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has suggested the film will arrive someday. "We are committed to Blade. We love the character, we love Mahershala's take on him. And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project, or are still figuring out how it fits into our schedule, we let the audience know. You're all up to date on what's happening," he said, adding: "But I can tell you that the character will indeed make it to the MCU."

Next up for Marvel is Thunderbolts*, which hits theaters this May 1 in the UK and May 2 in the US.

