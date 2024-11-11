Marvel boss Kevin Feige says Blade "will indeed make it to the MCU" despite severe delays

Despite Marvel Studios’ upcoming Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali being put on hold seemingly indefinitely, Marvel boss Kevin Feige promises that the character will make it to the MCU one day.

"We are committed to Blade. We love the character, we love Mahershala's take on him. And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project, or are still figuring out how it fits into our schedule, we let the audience know. You're all up to date on what's happening," explained Feige in an interview with Omelete . However, it looks like the vampire flick may see the light of day, as Feige promised, "But I can tell you that the character will indeed make it to the MCU."

This October, Marvel struck the upcoming Blade reboot from its release schedule entirely, giving its November 7, 2025 release date to Predator: Badlands. Soon after the news broke, fans were all making the same joke that original Blade star Wesley Snipes’ said in Deadpool and Wolverine , "There's only one Blade. There's only ever going to be one Blade." It seemed at the time that this could turn out to be true.

However, this was not the first setback the film had faced as it already suffered heavy delays due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, as well as losing directors Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange, and multiple script changes. With no release date in sight, it looked like the MCU Blade reboot was lost forever. But Feige has now said otherwise. However, the Marvel head's comment, "the character will indeed make it to the MCU," does make us wonder if this means that the reboot is on the way, or if Ali’s Blade will rather turn up in other MCU movies.

The new take on the Marvel comic's Daywalker does not yet have an official synopsis. However, we do know that Pearl star Mia Goth will also appear in the movie. No wider cast list has been revealed at this point.

