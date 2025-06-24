Blade star Mahershala Ali says he doesn't know "where Marvel is at right now" with the MCU reboot, but remains hopeful: "I would love for Blade to happen"

Much like Marvel fans, Blade star Mahershala Ali is "ready" for the MCU reboot to happen, but the project still shows no signs of progress. During the premiere of his upcoming movie Jurassic World Rebirth, the actor was asked for an update on the superhero film, and he seems to still be on board to play the Daywalker.

"I'm just taking it a day a time," he told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet.

"I'm doing the best work I can. I just did a movie called Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, that I'm very excited about, that I got to scratch my stunts itch [with], got to do some sword work in that. It's a wonderful story. I would love for Blade to happen. We'll see. I don't know where Marvel is at right now. I'm looking for the next great part. I really am," he added.

During the same event, Variety also asked Ali about Blade's status. "Call Marvel. I'm ready. Let them know I'm ready," he replied.

The two-time Oscar winner has been attached to the project since he was announced as the lead in 2019. After a brief voice appearance in the Eternals post credit scene, the film was set to start production in 2022 with Bassam Tariq set to direct, with a late 2023 release date confirmed. That's when things started to go wrong. As of June 2024, the film had lost both Tariq and his replacement Yann Demange, and was on its at least seventh writer to tackle the script. After several delays, the film was removed from Marvel's release calendar last October.

Although Blade seems no closer to returning to the big screen, aside from Wesley Snipes' cameo in last year's Deadpool and Wolverine, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige seems confident that the film will arrive someday.

"We are committed to Blade. We love the character, we love Mahershala's take on him. And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project, or are still figuring out how it fits into our schedule, we let the audience know. You're all up to date on what's happening. But I can tell you that the character will indeed make it to the MCU," he said last November.

Next up for the MCU is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which arrives in theaters on July 25 as part of Marvel Phase 6. In the meantime, get up to speed with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, or look ahead to the other upcoming superhero movies on the way.