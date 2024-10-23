As MCU Blade reboot is removed from Marvel’s release schedule, everyone is making the same joke about one line from Deadpool and Wolverine

Marvel has delayed its Blade reboot indefinitely and MCU fans are all making the same joke linking back to the studio's most recent smash hit Deadpool and Wolverine .

As soon as the news broke, Deadpool 3 fans were quick to mention that hilarious moment in the 2024 movie when Wesley Snipes’ Blade claims there will never be another Blade. "There’s only ever gonna be one Blade," quoted one fan on Twitter, whereas others pointed out how much funnier the joke is now. See more reactions below.

'There’s only been one Blade, there’s only ever gonna be one Blade'- Wesley Snipes’ Blade. pic.twitter.com/TqOrEsYHVSOctober 22, 2024

This joke just got a thousand times funnier https://t.co/cPAMZOI7mp pic.twitter.com/IV4wHqAv59October 22, 2024

"there's only one Blade and there's only going to be one Blade"not even a month later Blade reboot delayed indefinitely pic.twitter.com/EaoMHkbnMMOctober 23, 2024

"There's only one Blade...and there's only ever gonna be one Blade," says Snipes after pointing out that there is no other version of him, unlike Fantastic Four’s Johnny who has been played by numerous actors at this point. But when Snipes’ Blade makes the claim, Deadpool gives the audience a smirk as, at that time, there was a new Blade on the way. But it looks like Snipes was right.

Snipes starred as Deacon Frost AKA Blade in all three movies starting with Blade in 1998, Blade II in 2002, and finally Blade: Trinity in 2004. The movies follow Frost, a half-human vampire hunter able to walk in the light, who battles underground vampiric societies and forces.

The Blade reboot was supposed to star Mahershala Ali as the new vampire hunter. The film was announced in 2019 but has since hot roadblock after roadblock due to the Hollywood strikes and even the writers and director leaving the project. The project was finally set for a November 7, 2025 release date, but this slot has since been given to Predator: Badlands.

Marvel Studios has given no real reason as to why the project has been shelved but fans have been speculating that this may be due to the studios’ string of underperforming movies and shows. Others think that Snipes’ appearance in the recent Deadpool movie may be a factor. Could Snipes return as the daywalker in another Blade movie one day?

For now, it is uncertain what will happen to the reboot, but in the meantime stay up to date on all upcoming Marvel movies and shows, or brush up on your MCU knowledge with our guide on how to watch Marvel movies in order.