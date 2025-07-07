Marvel's Blade reboot star Mahershala Ali dodges MCU question: "Leave me out of it"

Mahershala Ali has jokingly shut down talk of the MCU's MIA Blade reboot in a new interview with Vogue with his Jurassic World Rebirth co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey.

"Can you name every Marvel Cinematic Universe film Scarlett and Mahershala have been in?" Bailey was asked in a series of quick-fire questions.

"Leave me out of it," Ali laughed. "It's a Scarlett question."

"There's one that we're very excited about," Bailey prompted but, when pressed by Johansson to answer, Ali laughingly changed the subject.

Despite being announced six years ago, the MCU's Blade seems no closer to reaching our screens. The movie doesn't currently have a director attached to it and was even removed from Marvel's release calendar in October 2024.

"We are committed to Blade. We love the character, we love Mahershala's take on him. And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project, or are still figuring out how it fits into our schedule, we let the audience know. You're all up to date on what's happening," Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said last year shortly after the indefinite delay. "But I can tell you that the character will indeed make it to the MCU."

Since then, however, Delroy Lindo, who was meant to star in the movie but is no longer involved, said the movie had gone "off the rails" and Ali himself said he "doesn't know where Marvel is at right now."

